UBS Group Reaffirms “Positive” Rating for Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO)

UBS Group restated their positive rating on shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortress Biotech from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded Fortress Biotech from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIO opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. Fortress Biotech has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The stock has a market cap of $264.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average is $3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 59.81%. The firm had revenue of $21.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,372,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,180,000 after purchasing an additional 229,235 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,361,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 47,382 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,248,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 141,445 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 694,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 39,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 514,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

