UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Upgraded to Buy by Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of UniCredit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of UniCredit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of UNCRY stock opened at $7.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average of $6.27. UniCredit has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $7.28.

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), Group Corporate Centre and Non-Core.

