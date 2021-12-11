Unifi Protocol DAO Reaches One Day Volume of $12.05 Million (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. During the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 1% lower against the dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market cap of $42.50 million and $12.05 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be bought for about $8.34 or 0.00016881 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.92 or 0.00173921 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003099 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00023493 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $256.46 or 0.00519127 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00060499 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007292 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Profile

UNFI uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,096,364 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifi Protocol DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

