uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.94.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QURE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on uniQure in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director Robert Gut sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $164,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $217,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,732 shares of company stock worth $1,249,623. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in uniQure by 489.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in uniQure by 3.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in uniQure by 4.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in uniQure by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in uniQure by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QURE opened at $28.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 14.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.25. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.08. uniQure has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $49.37.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 million. uniQure had a return on equity of 75.59% and a net margin of 64.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that uniQure will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

