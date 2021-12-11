United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 360,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,478 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $65,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UPS opened at $209.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPS. Bank of America raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.52.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

