UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,787 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.0% of First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNH. FMR LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,452,463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $20,203,185,000 after acquiring an additional 291,660 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,530,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,831,807,000 after acquiring an additional 838,941 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,110,522 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,033,290,000 after acquiring an additional 679,484 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,579,497 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,836,011,000 after acquiring an additional 354,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,120,000 after buying an additional 768,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH opened at $478.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $320.35 and a fifty-two week high of $478.48. The stock has a market cap of $450.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $442.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $421.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $36,855,125. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $488.82.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

