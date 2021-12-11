Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Universal Property & Casualty Insurance Company (UPCIC), is currently engaged in insurance underwriting, distribution and claims. UPCIC generates revenue from the collection and investment of premiums. The Company’s agency operations which include Universal Florida Insurance Agency and U.S. Insurance Solutions, Inc. generate income from policy fees, commissions, premium financing referral fees and the marketing of ancillary services. “

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Universal Insurance stock opened at $15.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $491.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.04. Universal Insurance has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $16.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average of $14.09.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $269.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.82 million. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.43) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Insurance will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Universal Insurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.75%.

In other Universal Insurance news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $258,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UVE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 42,000.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the third quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 77.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. 64.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Insurance (UVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.