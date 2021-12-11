UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) and InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Head to Head Review

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) and InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.0% of UpHealth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.8% of InnovAge shares are held by institutional investors. 20.8% of UpHealth shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of InnovAge shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares UpHealth and InnovAge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UpHealth N/A -15.34% -8.98% InnovAge N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for UpHealth and InnovAge, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UpHealth 0 0 5 0 3.00 InnovAge 0 3 4 0 2.57

UpHealth currently has a consensus price target of $11.75, indicating a potential upside of 379.59%. InnovAge has a consensus price target of $18.83, indicating a potential upside of 129.40%. Given UpHealth’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe UpHealth is more favorable than InnovAge.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UpHealth and InnovAge’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UpHealth N/A N/A -$4.13 million N/A N/A InnovAge $637.80 million 1.74 -$43.99 million N/A N/A

UpHealth has higher earnings, but lower revenue than InnovAge.

Summary

UpHealth beats InnovAge on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

UpHealth Company Profile

UpHealth, Inc. operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions. The company is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

InnovAge Company Profile

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management. It serves approximately 6,600 PACE participants in the United States of America; and operates seventeen PACE centers in Colorado, California, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as TCO Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to InnovAge Holding Corp. in January 2021. InnovAge Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

