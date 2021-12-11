Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll Sells 7,500 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.83, for a total transaction of $1,438,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alison Nicoll also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Upstart alerts:

On Wednesday, December 1st, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.21, for a total transaction of $1,456,575.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.73, for a total transaction of $1,527,975.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Alison Nicoll sold 12,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $2,980,875.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.78, for a total transaction of $7,217,550.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.87, for a total transaction of $8,097,075.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.34, for a total transaction of $7,590,150.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total transaction of $6,772,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.65, for a total transaction of $7,237,125.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.88, for a total transaction of $6,094,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $160.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.09. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $228.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.46 million. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UPST shares. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Upstart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Upstart by 179.4% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,250,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,016,000 after buying an additional 2,729,357 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Upstart by 188.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,063,000 after buying an additional 1,159,192 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Upstart by 49.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,918,000 after buying an additional 468,613 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Upstart by 38.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,042,000 after buying an additional 254,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kuvari Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Upstart during the second quarter worth about $81,164,000. 48.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.