Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll Sells 7,500 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.83, for a total transaction of $1,438,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Alison Nicoll also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 1st, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.21, for a total transaction of $1,456,575.00.
- On Wednesday, November 24th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.73, for a total transaction of $1,527,975.00.
- On Wednesday, November 17th, Alison Nicoll sold 12,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $2,980,875.00.
- On Wednesday, October 27th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.78, for a total transaction of $7,217,550.00.
- On Wednesday, October 20th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.87, for a total transaction of $8,097,075.00.
- On Wednesday, October 13th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.34, for a total transaction of $7,590,150.00.
- On Wednesday, October 6th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total transaction of $6,772,500.00.
- On Wednesday, September 22nd, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.65, for a total transaction of $7,237,125.00.
- On Wednesday, September 15th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.88, for a total transaction of $6,094,800.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $160.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.09. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $401.49.
Several research analysts have issued reports on UPST shares. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Upstart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.83.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Upstart by 179.4% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,250,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,016,000 after buying an additional 2,729,357 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Upstart by 188.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,063,000 after buying an additional 1,159,192 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Upstart by 49.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,918,000 after buying an additional 468,613 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Upstart by 38.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,042,000 after buying an additional 254,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kuvari Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Upstart during the second quarter worth about $81,164,000. 48.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Upstart
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
