Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) Price Target Raised to GBX 210 at Berenberg Bank

Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 200 ($2.65) to GBX 210 ($2.78) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of SHED opened at GBX 178 ($2.36) on Tuesday. Urban Logistics REIT has a one year low of GBX 140 ($1.86) and a one year high of GBX 183 ($2.43). The company has a market cap of £578.35 million and a PE ratio of 8.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 174.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 170.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 7.29.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a GBX 3.25 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. Urban Logistics REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.35%.

In other Urban Logistics REIT news, insider Nigel Rich purchased 100,000 shares of Urban Logistics REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.25) per share, with a total value of £170,000 ($225,434.29).

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on AIM, part of the London Stock Exchange.

