USDJ (USDJ) Price Reaches $1.00

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One USDJ coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, USDJ has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. USDJ has a total market capitalization of $14.82 million and $1.42 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00056271 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,025.30 or 0.08166085 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00081503 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,209.43 or 0.99830781 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00056163 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002754 BTC.

USDJ Coin Profile

USDJ launched on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . The official website for USDJ is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

