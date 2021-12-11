Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Shares Sold by Exos Asset Management LLC

Exos Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Utz Brands by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 33,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 34.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 329,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the second quarter valued at about $4,752,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 1,250.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,129,000 after purchasing an additional 982,290 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. 41.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 3,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $53,104.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 70,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $1,182,636.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 469,209 shares of company stock worth $7,665,819 in the last quarter. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UTZ stock opened at $15.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.56 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $30.09.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $312.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.01 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UTZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stephens cut their price objective on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Utz Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.63.

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

