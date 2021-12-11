Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.550-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.

A number of research firms have commented on UTZ. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Utz Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.63.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UTZ opened at $15.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.30. Utz Brands has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $312.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.01 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 5.75%. Equities research analysts predict that Utz Brands will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.11%.

In other news, CAO Todd Staub bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.23 per share, for a total transaction of $28,460.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 70,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $1,182,636.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 469,209 shares of company stock worth $7,665,819. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Utz Brands by 7.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 18,907 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Utz Brands by 3.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 5.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 58.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 21.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. 41.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.