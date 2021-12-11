Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.88

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.88 per share on Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th.

Vail Resorts has decreased its dividend by 58.2% over the last three years. Vail Resorts has a payout ratio of 45.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Vail Resorts to earn $9.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.3%.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Shares of MTN stock opened at $338.98 on Friday. Vail Resorts has a one year low of $261.41 and a one year high of $376.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $344.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.57 and a beta of 1.22.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $175.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.63) earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.26, for a total transaction of $825,516.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total transaction of $1,605,915.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,186 shares of company stock worth $2,826,789 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vail Resorts stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of Vail Resorts worth $22,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

MTN has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.50.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.