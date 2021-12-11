VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $140,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) to announce $140,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $210,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $100,000.00. VBI Vaccines posted sales of $160,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full year sales of $720,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $700,000.00 to $760,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $14.44 million, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $19.41 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 39.02% and a negative net margin of 9,290.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In other VBI Vaccines news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 2,707,463 shares of VBI Vaccines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $8,961,702.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,718,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in VBI Vaccines by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,205,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 474,907 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in VBI Vaccines by 1,103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 484,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 443,993 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in VBI Vaccines by 703.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 460,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 402,895 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in VBI Vaccines by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,896,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,116,000 after acquiring an additional 238,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBIV traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.42. 2,908,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,881,505. The firm has a market cap of $622.67 million, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.49. VBI Vaccines has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $4.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.18.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

