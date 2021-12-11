Velas (VLX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6.59 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000622 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $683.27 million and approximately $6.59 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000185 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003221 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003420 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000328 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 45.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,235,100,179 coins. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

