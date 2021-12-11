Venus (XVS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $123.54 Million

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. During the last week, Venus has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One Venus coin can now be bought for approximately $18.60 or 0.00038238 BTC on exchanges. Venus has a market cap of $215.99 million and $123.54 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,252.32 or 0.99213134 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00049193 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003917 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $383.48 or 0.00788479 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,613,950 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official website is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

