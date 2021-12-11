Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.24-0.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $155-160 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $165.62 million.Vera Bradley also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.650-$0.700 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vera Bradley from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vera Bradley from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.25.

NASDAQ:VRA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,133. Vera Bradley has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average is $10.86. The firm has a market cap of $280.30 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.82.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Vera Bradley’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRA. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 119,189 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 42,945 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 15,234 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 284,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

