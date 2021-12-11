Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 332,603 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,954 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $17,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 322,781,339 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,085,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,192,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271,210 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,367,817 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,875,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,084 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,212,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,757,392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,882,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,458,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,080 shares during the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

NYSE:VZ opened at $50.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.74 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The company has a market capitalization of $210.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.