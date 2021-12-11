Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.42), Fidelity Earnings reports. Vince had a negative return on equity of 26.70% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

NYSE:VNCE traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,026. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.20. Vince has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $13.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.20.

In other Vince news, insider Marie Fogel sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $65,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vince stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) by 2,032.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vince were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vince from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

About Vince

Vince Holding Corp. engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of luxury apparel and accessories. It offers clothing, footwear, and handbags. It operates through the Wholesale, Rebecca Taylor and Parker and Direct-to-Consumer segments. The Wholesale segment deals with the sale of products to premier department stores and specialty stores in the U.S.

