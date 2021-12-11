Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VIOT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.50 price objective (down from $12.50) on shares of Viomi Technology in a research report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet cut Viomi Technology from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

NASDAQ VIOT opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. Viomi Technology has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $18.99. The stock has a market cap of $233.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.21). Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Viomi Technology will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Viomi Technology by 8.8% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 38,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Viomi Technology by 31.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Viomi Technology by 23.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Viomi Technology in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Viomi Technology by 88.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537 shares during the period. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of Internet-of-thing (IoT) enabled smart home products. It offers oven steamer, range hood, refrigerator, water purifier, and washing machine. The company was founded by Xiao Ping Chen in May 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

