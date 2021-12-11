Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Up 3.7%

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) shot up 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.84 and last traded at $43.46. 1,996 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,223,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.89.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $199.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.86.

The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -50.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of -1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.67.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. The company had revenue of $103.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 35.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue was up 5274.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $796,331.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Janet Napolitano sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $66,368.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,707 shares of company stock worth $4,614,853. 37.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

