Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Up 3.7%

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) shot up 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.84 and last traded at $43.46. 1,996 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,223,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.89.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $199.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.86.
The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -50.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of -1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.67.
In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $796,331.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Janet Napolitano sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $66,368.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,707 shares of company stock worth $4,614,853. 37.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.
Vir Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIR)
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.
