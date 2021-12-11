Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Cuts Stock Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEIS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 75.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 19.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AEIS shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.22.

AEIS stock opened at $86.78 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.71 and a 1 year high of $125.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.25 and a 200 day moving average of $94.38. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $346.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

