Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Stock Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Envista were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envista by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 31,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Envista by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 44,293 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Envista by 256.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 240,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,396,000 after purchasing an additional 173,111 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in shares of Envista in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,177,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Envista in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,750,000.

NVST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envista presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.60.

NVST stock opened at $41.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $46.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.56 and its 200 day moving average is $41.84.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Envista had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 4,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $190,167.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $27,791.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,642 shares of company stock worth $246,505. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

