Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 28.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DNLI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 60.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 155,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,186,000 after buying an additional 58,760 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $950,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 16.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,147,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,179,000 after buying an additional 2,152,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DNLI. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

In other news, insider Carole Ho sold 1,476 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $62,759.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total value of $823,518.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,141 shares of company stock valued at $2,519,924 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

DNLI stock opened at $43.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.18. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $41.10 and a one year high of $93.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.86 and a beta of 1.79.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

