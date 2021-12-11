Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 57,900 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 164,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Coty were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COTY. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Coty by 2.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Coty by 13.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Coty by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 96,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Coty by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Coty by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 144,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Coty stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.67. Coty Inc. has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $11.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 63.31 and a beta of 2.52.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COTY shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.08.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $102,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $318,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

