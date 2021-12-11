Volution Group (LON:FAN) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Volution Group (LON:FAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 620 ($8.22) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.43) price objective on shares of Volution Group in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a report on Thursday.

Get Volution Group alerts:

FAN opened at GBX 511 ($6.78) on Thursday. Volution Group has a twelve month low of GBX 267 ($3.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 565 ($7.49). The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 506.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 483.29. The company has a market cap of £1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 49.52.

In other news, insider Ronnie George sold 19,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.63), for a total value of £96,560 ($128,046.68). Also, insider Andy O’Brien sold 16,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 460 ($6.10), for a total transaction of £75,260.60 ($99,801.88).

About Volution Group

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Volution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.