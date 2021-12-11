Volvo Car (NASDAQ:VLVOF) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Volvo Car (NASDAQ:VLVOF) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a SEK 61 price target on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Volvo Car in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Volvo Car in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a SEK 78 target price for the company. Finally, Nordea Equity Research started coverage on shares of Volvo Car in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a SEK 90 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Volvo Car currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 80.67.

Volvo Car stock opened at 8.35 on Thursday. Volvo Car has a 12-month low of 7.02 and a 12-month high of 8.65.

Volvo Car AB (publ.) designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, markets, and sells passenger cars in Europe, China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers sedansand SUV vehicles under the Volvo brand. It also provides vehicle parts and accessories. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

