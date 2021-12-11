Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “VYANT BIO INC. operates through wholly-owned subsidiaries, StemoniX and vivoPharm. StemoniX is empowering the discovery of new medicines through the convergence of novel human biology and software technologies. vivoPharm offers proprietary preclinical test systems supporting clinical diagnostic offerings at early stages valued by the pharmaceutical industry, biotechnology companies, and academic research centers. VYANT BIO INC., formerly known as Cancer Genetics Inc., is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J. “

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Vyant Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ VYNT opened at $1.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.79. Vyant Bio has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $17.50.

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Vyant Bio had a negative return on equity of 28.50% and a negative net margin of 200.79%. The company had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vyant Bio will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Vyant Bio during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vyant Bio by 6.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 12,122 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vyant Bio during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vyant Bio during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vyant Bio during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

Vyant Bio Company Profile

Vyant Bio, Inc is emerging as an advanced biotechnology drug discovery company. The firm is focused on human-powered scientific and technology-based systems to de-risk and accelerate the discovery and development of therapeutics for biopharma partners, as well as for its proprietary pipeline. The company with capabilities in data, science (both biology and chemistry), engineering, and regulatory, it rapidly identifying small and large molecule therapeutics and derisking decision making through multiple in silico, in vitro, and in vivo modalities.

