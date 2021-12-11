W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Securities

Equities research analysts at Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on WRB. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $80.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.61 and a 200-day moving average of $76.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. W. R. Berkley has a 52-week low of $61.49 and a 52-week high of $84.93.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1,431.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

