Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Major Shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc Sells 4,160,745 Shares

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,160,745 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $171,630,731.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 24th, Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 2,330,259 shares of Warner Music Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $101,902,226.07.

NASDAQ WMG opened at $40.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74. The company has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.50 and a 12-month high of $50.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.18.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 830.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is presently 105.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 299,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,797,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,758,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,928,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 5,568.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 546,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,370,000 after buying an additional 556,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Warner Music Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,516,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,297,000 after purchasing an additional 196,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

