Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.131 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 11.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:EOD opened at $5.98 on Friday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $6.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.80.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,352,339 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $19,377,000 after acquiring an additional 484,125 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 245,031 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 25,879 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,060 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,013 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

