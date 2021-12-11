Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.131 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 11.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE:EOD opened at $5.98 on Friday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $6.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.80.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.
Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.