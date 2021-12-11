West Family Investments Inc. Has $588,000 Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 38.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 200.0% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Redburn Partners downgraded T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.05.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $114.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $143.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99 and a beta of 0.52. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.70 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.44.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

