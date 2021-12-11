West Family Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in Accenture by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 2,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Argus increased their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.59.

Shares of ACN opened at $379.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $239.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.14. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $241.73 and a fifty-two week high of $379.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.34.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

