WestEnd Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

WestEnd Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 977,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 327,804 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $82,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAXJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 448.7% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 82,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 67,463 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 25.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 73.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 70,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after buying an additional 9,660 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAXJ opened at $85.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.79 and a 200 day moving average of $86.45. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $82.44 and a 12-month high of $102.44.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.