WFA of San Diego LLC Makes New Investment in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,583,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Biogen by 300.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 651,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,534,000 after purchasing an additional 488,764 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,636,000 after purchasing an additional 399,310 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,242,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $430,082,000 after purchasing an additional 258,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Biogen by 10,230.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 191,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,429,000 after purchasing an additional 189,985 shares during the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $453.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Biogen from $460.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Biogen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on Biogen from $647.00 to $502.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.52.

BIIB stock opened at $232.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.43. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.72 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $261.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

