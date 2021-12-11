WFA of San Diego LLC Purchases New Shares in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4,074.2% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,831,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,085 shares during the period. Trinity Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPEM stock opened at $42.60 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.93 and a 12 month high of $47.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.94 and its 200 day moving average is $43.74.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.