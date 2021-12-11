Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.60 Per Share

Brokerages expect Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) to announce $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.16 and the highest is $4.01. Whiting Petroleum reported earnings per share of $1.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 146.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $13.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.53 to $15.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $17.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.56 to $19.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.51.

WLL has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Whiting Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

Shares of WLL stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.30. The stock had a trading volume of 219,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,496. Whiting Petroleum has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $71.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 2.65.

In other Whiting Petroleum news, Director Daniel J. Iv Rice bought 15,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.66 per share, with a total value of $1,025,049.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLL. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 97.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 768 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

