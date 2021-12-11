WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WSC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 106.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter valued at $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $670,873,995.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WSC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

WSC opened at $39.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.11, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.75. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.98 and a 1 year high of $41.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.38.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

