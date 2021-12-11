WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WSC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 106.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter valued at $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $670,873,995.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
WSC opened at $39.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.11, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.75. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.98 and a 1 year high of $41.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.38.
About WillScot Mobile Mini
WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.
