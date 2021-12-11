WINkLink (WIN) Achieves Market Cap of $499.37 Million

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 11th. WINkLink has a market cap of $499.37 million and $302.36 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINkLink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, WINkLink has traded 10% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINkLink Profile

WINkLink’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 994,169,859,243 coins and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINkLink

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINkLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINkLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

