WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Shares Set to Split on Thursday, December 23rd

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) shares are going to split on Thursday, December 23rd. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, December 23rd. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of NYSEARCA DTD traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.98. The company had a trading volume of 17,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,361. WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund has a 52 week low of $102.27 and a 52 week high of $127.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.67 and its 200 day moving average is $121.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $332,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 4.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 11.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 52,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JD Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 10.5% in the third quarter. JD Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.