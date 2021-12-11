WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Shares Scheduled to Split on Thursday, December 23rd

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN)’s stock is scheduled to split on Thursday, December 23rd. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, December 23rd. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of DLN traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.47. The stock had a trading volume of 78,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,446. WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund has a 52 week low of $104.59 and a 52 week high of $129.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.42.

Get WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 13.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the second quarter worth $152,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 1.1% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 55,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the second quarter worth $1,022,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 7.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 96,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,615,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the period.

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.