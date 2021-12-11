Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $131.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.66% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “WOLTERS KLUWER is a leading global information services and publishing company. The company provides products and services globally for professionals in the health, tax, accounting, corporate, financial services, legal, and regulatory sectors. Wolters Kluwer maintains operations in over 33 countries across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific and employs approximately 19,500 people worldwide. Wolters Kluwer is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Its shares are quoted on the Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. “

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WTKWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. HSBC lowered Wolters Kluwer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.00.

OTCMKTS:WTKWY opened at $117.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.08. Wolters Kluwer has a 52-week low of $77.49 and a 52-week high of $118.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wolters Kluwer (WTKWY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.