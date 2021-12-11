Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Price Target Cut to GBX 920

Workspace Group (LON:WKP) had its price objective lowered by Liberum Capital from GBX 965 ($12.80) to GBX 920 ($12.20) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

WKP has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.92) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 745 ($9.88) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a coverage pending rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workspace Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 922 ($12.23).

LON:WKP opened at GBX 829 ($10.99) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion and a PE ratio of -12.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 841.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 869.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. Workspace Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 687.56 ($9.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 979 ($12.98).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.26%.

Workspace Group Company Profile

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

