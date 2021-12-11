WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in WPP by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in WPP by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 462,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,379,000 after purchasing an additional 73,494 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in WPP by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in WPP by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in WPP by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares in the last quarter. 3.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
WPP Company Profile
WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.
