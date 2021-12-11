Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) will report $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.50. Xcel Energy posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $2.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XEL. Barclays raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.63.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $203,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at $32,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 698.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,843,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,188. The company has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Xcel Energy has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $72.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.67%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

