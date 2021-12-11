Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.100-$-0.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $100 million-$102 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.15 million.Yext also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.220-$-0.200 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.90.

Get Yext alerts:

Shares of NYSE YEXT traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.31. The stock had a trading volume of 876,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,537. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.62. Yext has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $20.23.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.21 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yext will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 3,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $48,338.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 7,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $93,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,329 shares of company stock valued at $726,780. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YEXT. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the second quarter valued at $171,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Yext by 103.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 17,812 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Yext by 18.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Yext by 228.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,176,000 after purchasing an additional 933,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.