Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.51 Million

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market cap of $2.65 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000537 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00056271 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,013.24 or 0.08143172 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00080427 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,327.00 or 1.00088218 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00056212 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol launched on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Buying and Selling Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.