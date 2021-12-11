yieldwatch (WATCH) Market Capitalization Hits $2.58 Million

yieldwatch (CURRENCY:WATCH) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. yieldwatch has a total market capitalization of $2.58 million and $32,984.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yieldwatch coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000405 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, yieldwatch has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00056271 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,025.30 or 0.08166085 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00081503 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,209.43 or 0.99830781 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00056163 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002754 BTC.

About yieldwatch

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,939,944 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

Buying and Selling yieldwatch

