Young Boys Fan Token (YBO) Price Hits $0.75 on Exchanges

Young Boys Fan Token (CURRENCY:YBO) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. During the last seven days, Young Boys Fan Token has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Young Boys Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $0.75 or 0.00001552 BTC on major exchanges. Young Boys Fan Token has a market capitalization of $751,605.38 and approximately $37,763.00 worth of Young Boys Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00056311 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,985.42 or 0.08239146 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00080747 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,377.65 or 1.00012211 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00057080 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Young Boys Fan Token Profile

Young Boys Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,392 coins.

Buying and Selling Young Boys Fan Token

